The dangers of too much caffeine

COLUMBUS, Ga.–  A South Carolina Coroner recently ruled that caffeine killed an otherwise healthy 16-year-old boy.

The boy reportedly drank caffeine-laden soft drinks, coffee and an energy drink in a short span of time.

Dr.  Linda Jill more, a Family physician at the Columbus Clinic says research shows caffeine can act as a stimulant in products like, coke, tea, coffee and energy drinks.

Dr. Linda Jill Moore, said “To consume a large quantity of caffeine and if their bodies aren’t accustomed to that, they can have symptoms such as a rapid heart rate, they can have high blood pressure. Other responses to that people can have nausea, vomiting and significant headaches.”

Moore also says caffeine with the combination of the stimulants used in tobacco products and cold medicines can cause some unpleasant symptoms, like heart arrhythmia.

