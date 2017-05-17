Rain sporadic west; weekend ramp-up

A Bermuda high pressure system is now setting-up thanks to a cool front coming out of the southern Plains states. Now that the high pressure ridge shifted farther east, it’ll have plenty of moisture to work with across the Bahama’s.

As this moisture is drawn up ahead of the front, this has become hit or miss and not wide-spread in coverage. This will change as we begin to see the cold front slide through the region over the weekend. By Sunday readings will clearly drop due to the showers and cloud cover when this system stalls and directs short waves along the front.

The front will eventually exit now across the region Monday and knock our readings down to more average temperatures starting this weekend and early next week. We get a lull on Tuesday but then we are on track for another weak front on Wednesday for more showers in the extended forecast.

Don’t let this spoil your plans for Tour of Gardens and Open Spaces 2017 at Lake Bottom Park this Saturday and Sunday. Take an umbrella and enjoy the experience.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast