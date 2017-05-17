Outdoor Weekend Events May 19th – 21st

This weekend is going to be a warm and muggy one for any outdoor events.

Bring the kids to Lakebottom for National Kids to Park Day Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. edt. You can play water games, enjoy free snacks, a DJ and field day games.

Help support kids in foster care at Spring into Action for Foster Care in Woodruff Park Saturday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. edt. Participate in a dunking booth, zumba or a balloon release.

Enjoy art, music and children’s activities at Arts in the Park in Weracoba and Lakebottom Parks Sunday from noon until 6:00 p.m. edt.

This weekend’s highlighted event is Tour of Gardens and Open Spaces around Lakebottom Park Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. edt and Sunday 11:30 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. edt.

Beverly Kinner is involved in Tour of Gardens & Open Spaces which is put on by Keep Columbus Beautiful.

“This is the main fundraiser for Keep Columbus Beautiful to continue with its outreach and letting people know about environmental stewardship and how important it is,” says Kinner.

There are eight gardens along the tour.

“We have gardens on the west side and on the east side of Lakebottom. Each garden being very different the next. Beautiful, inspiring, something not to miss,” adds Kinner.

For more information on the gardens along the tour click here.