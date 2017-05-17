Local man now connected to at least 6 armed business robberies

Related Coverage Police arrest Columbus man connected to at least 3 armed robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga — A Columbus man arrested Friday for three armed robberies in April now faces charges for at least three more.

A police report for 33-year-old Octavious Miles says he faces charges for business robbery, aggravated assault with a knife, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, and others.

Miles was originally arrested Friday, May 12 in connection to a robbery at the Bargain Town on Francis Street and two separate robberies at the Circle K gas station on 12th Avenue.

Three new reports for Miles says he is also connected to the following:

May 6, 6:00 a.m. — Business robbery at Circle K gas station, 4410 Macon Road

May 9, 4:20 a.m. — Business robbery at Circle K gas station, 3720 Macon Road

May 10, 1:10 a.m. — Business robbery at Circle K gas station, 3010 Buena Vista Road

The reports say Miles used a large knife at each robbery to threaten cashiers into surrendering money. The report also says when Miles was arrested, he was still wearing the same clothes seen in one of the surveillance tapes.

The additional charges will be added to Miles’ current ones. He remains in the Muscogee County Jail.