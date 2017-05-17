Humid conditions mainly until late weekend

By Published: Updated:

The seven day forecast is showing more heat off the top and cooler by the weekend and even next week when a cold front enters the region.  We’ll continue to see very little change with temperatures through Saturday. When the cold front slowly moves through the region we will begin to see isolated showers and storms late Saturday. The transition of the front moving through late Sunday into Monday morning the coverage for showers and storms increase.  The dynamics of these storms have less energy, so seeing any storms reaching severe limits are much lower than what the Plains states have been experiencing.  Readings will drop down into the lower 80s after this. Another cold front mid-week Wednesday has cooler air and looks like it’ll be in and out fast.

 

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

 

