Hot now, but looking ahead

We can expect this recent streak of late spring heat to continue a few more days. A dome of high pressure at the surface and aloft is keeping the weather quiet for now, while severe storms threaten a wide area of the nation’s midsection for the third straight day.

Highs will remain above normal while daily lows creep upward from now until the weekend. Eventually, models indicate the upper ridge breaking down enough to allow a front to come in from the West and reach Alabama and Georgia by Sunday, increasing our chances for rain and thunderstorms. The slow moving front is likely to keep the rain going at least through next Monday.

Currently there’s no indication of any severe weather here with the weekend system, though most locations should see some rain over the two-day period. Amounts could be substantial, but flooding is not expected.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast