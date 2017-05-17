Georgia Special Olympics law enforcement torch run takes place

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus can now boast that it played a huge role in funding a special cause.

Today dozens of local law enforcement agencies hit the pavement to carry the torch for some special athletes.

Every year the Columbus Police Department takes part in the Georgia Special Olympics Torch Run.

The Columbus Police Department, Fort Benning, and other state and federal law enforcement agencies hit the ground running for the 34th annual Georgia Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run.

Officers ran with on one common ground, raising awareness and money for the Georgia Special Olympics.

The torch run consists of 11 different relays that carry the torch across the state until it arrives to its final destination. This year the state summer games will be held at Emory University.