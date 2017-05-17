Georgia sees first confirmed death from drug cocktail known as ‘gray death’

Related Coverage GBI warns public of toxic synthetic drugs linked to 19 deaths this year

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — State investigators say Georgia has seen its first confirmed death brought on by a dangerous cocktail of drugs known as “gray death.”

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tells WSB-TV the death of a 24-year-old woman in Brookhaven is the first confirmed from gray death.

Authorities say they tested drugs found at the scene after Lauren Camp died in February, and found they contained heroin, furanyl fentanyl, and cocaine — one of the many formulations of “gray death”. GBI crime lab supervisor Deneen Kilcrease labeled the drug “gray death” earlier this year, and the name is now used worldwide.

The state crime lab confirms roughly 50 seizures of gray death in Georgia.