Expert advice on how to talk to your kids about sex

Columbus, GA- It’s a topic every parent must talk to their child about at some point, but in elementary school?

The Muscogee County School District is looking into the report of inappropriate contact.

They say security was notified as well as C-P-D’S special victims unit and the Department of Family and Children Services.

Veronica Austin works with students on building healthy relationships. She says the key is talking to your kids.

“Parents are not talking to their kids. They allow them to watch TV shows and if you’ve watch TV lately, prime time is no longer family time.” Veronica Austin – Healthy Relationships Educator

Austin says kids can sometimes act out on what they see. It’s the parents responsibility to set the tone at home.

“Bed time should be a set routine and if you allow your child to watch a TV show that you’re okay with as a parent then let their be a discussion.” Veronica Austin – Healthy Relationships Educator

In the end, Austin says parents need to set boundaries for their kids, and talk to them about what they see at school, on TV, and on social media.

“As a parent, adult, care giver of young people in today’s culture you have to set the standard in which you think it should be for their life.” Veronica Austin – Healthy Relationships Educator