CPD, Fort Benning join in to run the Georgia Special Olympics torch

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Once again, Columbus law enforcement and Fort Benning soldiers have put forth their part in supporting the Georgia Special Olympics.

Every year the Columbus Police Department takes part in the Georgia Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Sargent Donald M. Bush says officers have been helping to carry the Flame of Hope long before the torch run was officially reserved for state law enforcement.

“I’ve been doing this for about 20 years, but the Columbus police and other officers around the state have been supporting the Special Olympics even before the torch run became what it is now,” Bush says.

The Columbus Police Department, Fort Benning, and other state and federal law enforcement agencies hit the ground running for the 34th Annual Georgia Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Fort Benning started things off at the Columbus Civic Center before running the torch down to the Public Safety Building. After that, CPD took over, running the flame all the way to the Lake Oliver Marina entrance.

Officers ran with on one common ground, raising awareness and money for the Georgia Special Olympics.

“Every year all the proceeds go to the athletes and to keep the state Special Olympics going,” Bush tells News 3. The department will also sell t-shirts and hats for the 2017 summer games. Donations will also be accepted at the Columbus Police Department.

The torch run consists of 11 different relays that carry the torch across the state until it arrives to its final destination. This year the state summer games will be held at Emory University.