Trump claims he had the right to share information with Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump takes to Twitter Tuesday to defend sharing information with the Russians.

Trump says he wanted to share with Russia “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.” He notes that as president, he has an “absolute right” to do this.

The Washington Post’s report Monday claims Trump put a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk during his meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The newspaper says Trump divulged highly classified “code-word” information that could enable the Russians to trace the source of the intelligence.

Trump added a line in his tweet suggesting why he did it: “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.” The president did not clarify whether the information he shared was classified or not.

The Kremlin also dismisses reports Trump shared classified information with Russian officials, calling the claims “complete nonsense.”

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov responds to the reports Tuesday saying they are “yet more nonsense” and says Moscow doesn’t “want to have to do anything with it,” adding “there is nothing to confirm or deny.”