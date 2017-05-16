Summer Preview

Temperatures the next few days will continue to be more typically what we’d see in mid-June rather than May. A warm, stable air mass dominates the southeastern U.S. for now, and will continue to provide us with much above normal highs and lows while also keeping storm systems away until the pattern is able to break.

Weather maps show a large upper air ridge building in the Southeast and stretching northward toward the upper Midwest, while a deep trough has been carved out over the western U.S. As a result, storm systems that come out of the western trough are being steered toward the Midwest and ultimately up into Canada. This pattern is one to generate severe weather over a wide area of the country’s midsection, including what’s known as “Tornado Alley” in the Plains, just in time for that region’s peak tornado season.

Meanwhile, the ridge further east is going to provide us with a little preview of summer through at least the end of the work week. Highs will reach or top 90 degrees, while lows are getting gradually milder, thanks to an influx of Gulf moisture being brought in on southerly winds around the surface high building away from us to the east. The pattern resembles a “Bermuda High” as is often seen during the summer months over the western Atlantic.

Most model data suggests that the ridge is going to break down by the weekend, enough to allow a frontal system to make some progress toward the east coast and deep into the South. The pattern will transform into one that’s not quite as hot for us, and also put our area in a position more favorable for rain in the form of showers and thunderstorms beginning Sunday and continuing into the first part of next week.

