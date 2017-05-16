School district pulls suicide book ’13 Reasons Why’

By Published:
Critics of the popular Netflix Original Series "13 Reasons Why" claim the narrative depicting a young teen's decision to kill herself in fact "romanticizes suicide." (Courtesy: Netflix/CBSN)

DENVER, Co. (AP) — A Colorado school district dealing with the loss of seven students who recently killed themselves temporarily stopped circulating a book that’s the basis for Netflix’s popular new series “13 Reasons Why,” which some critics say romanticizes suicide.

The order rankled some librarians who called it censorship, and it appears to be a rare instance in which the book has been removed from circulation in the country.

The young adult novel follows a high school girl who kills herself after creating a series of tapes for her classmates to play after her death.

She gave the tapes to people who influenced her decision.

The April 28 order to pull the book in the Mesa County Valley School District lasted only three hours after several librarians complained.

