Opelika Middle School principal named Alabama Middle School principal of the year

OPELIKA, Ala. — The past couple of weeks have been tremendous for Opelika Middle School.

Back in April, they were presented the Safe School Initiative by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Now, their principal, Keith York was named 2017-2018 Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals.

York has 25 years of experience in education, and has been the principal of Opelika Middle School since 2011.

York, who prefers to be out and about interacting with teachers and students as opposed to being in the office credits the award to his supporting cast.

“We have an awesome team of teachers here that do a great job every day,” York said. “Any recognition of me is a recognition of them and the hard work they do every day. We feel like we have some things in place here that we try to work hard at every day to give students the best educational experience they can have.”