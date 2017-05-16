Muscogee County school lunch prices rise for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Parents in the Muscogee County School District can expect prices to go up 10 cents.

Right now elementary students pay $2.25, starting in August they’ll will pay $2.35.

Middle and High School students currently pay $2.50, starting in August they’ll pay $2.60.

There are options for parents that can’t afford those new prices.

“Every year we pass out free and reduce meal applications to all of our parents and students at the non CEP schools,” says Susan Schlader Director of Nutrition Program.

C-E-P stands for community eligibility provision schools.

It’s a federal provision which allows eligible students to eat breakfast and lunch for free.

