Motorcyclist dies after crash with car near Northview High School

DOTHAN, Ala. — A motorcyclist is dead after police say he crashed into the back of a car Monday afternoon.

A Dothan Police Department press release says the car was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Reeves Street and Roney Road around 5:30 p.m. Police say the 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle collided with the car’s rear end while the car was still stopped.

Officers responded to the scene in front of Northview High School to find the motorcyclist badly injured.

Police say all occupants of the car were unhurt.

The motorcycle driver, now identified as 24-year-old Mathew Phillip Johnson of Midland City, Alabama, was rushed to the Flower’s Hospital Emergency Room. Johnson was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and remains in its early stages.

The Dothan Police Department says in its release officers would like to express their condolences to the family of Mathew in their time of loss. Their thoughts and prayers are with all parties involved in this tragedy.