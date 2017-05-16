MCSD investigating report of 4th graders engaging in inappropriate contact

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of two 4th graders engaging in inappropriate contact at Waddell Elementary.

Valerie Fuller, Communications Director with Muscogee County School District supplied News 3 with this statement:

We have a report of a 4th grade male student who reportedly engaged in inappropriate contact with another 4th grade female student at Waddell Elementary. The alleged incident occurred between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. MCSD security has been notified as well as Columbus police and the Department of Family and Children Services. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

