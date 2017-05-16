Jury begins deliberations in 4th Quarter Sports Bar murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. – After one day of deliberations, the jury has still not reached a verdict in the 4th Quarter Sports Bar murder trial. Three men, 48-year-old Demark Ponder, 53-year-old Daginald Wheeler, and 36-year-old James Daniel, Jr. stand accused of murder, among other charges, in connection with the death of 33-year-old Dominic Mitchell.

Mitchell died during a brawl turned shootout at the bar back in 2015. The jury started deliberating around 10:15 a.m., after the judge charged them. Several hours later, they asked to see video surveillance from the 4th Quarter Sports Bar.

One member of the jury nodded, taking notes while watching the video. Other members of the jury pointed as specific points in the video. The jury will ultimately decide the fate of Ponder, Wheeler, and Daniel.

Each defendant faces felony and malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and three counts of violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Wheeler faces an additional gang-related charge because of his role as President of the Outcasts motorcycle club. Ponder also faces charges for lying to police. But it will take at least another day before the jury renders a verdict in this murder trial. Stay with News 3 for continuing coverage through the conclusion of the trial on air and online.