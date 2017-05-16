Immigration detainee hangs self in Stewart Detention Center

LUMPKIN, Ga — A Panama man is dead after corrections officers report finding him hanging in his cell at Stewart Detention Center early Monday morning.

A press release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 27-year-old Jean Jimenez-Joseph was found with a bed sheet around his neck at about 12:45 a.m. Facility staff tried to perform CPR, but Jimenez remained unresponsive.

He was rushed to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.

The ICE press release says Jimenez was in stages of immigration removal proceedings when he died. The release says he was picked up by immigration officers March 2 after he was released from jail in Wake County, North Carolina.

Jimenez had been arrested and convicted of felony larceny of a motor vehicle on January 5.

Jimenez’s body will now be transferred to the Decatur Crime Lab for an autopsy.