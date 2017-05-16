Founding principal of Waverly Academy soon to retire

COLUMBUS, Ga — The founding principal of Waverly Academy will soon be retiring.

Susan Willard has been the principal at Waverly since 2006.

She’s helped hundreds of students find a pathway toward a promising future and she’s going to miss doing that daily.

“I have put my heart and soul into doing it well. It’s important to me for the next person coming behind me to just be able to pick up and keep going,” Willard says tearfully.

Her last day at the academy is scheduled for May 31st, but Willard says her outreach to the community will not stop there.

Willard will continue to serve by volunteering at her church. In June, she says she plans to go on a mission trip.