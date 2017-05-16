Fallen Lee County law enforcement officers remembered

OPELIKA, Ala.- Across the country people are honoring Police Officer Memorial Week, a way of honoring the law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price.

Tuesday morning, Opelika Police Officers Sgt. Roger Motley, Lt. Moitt B. Truitt, Chief Henry Dilmus Hart, Lee County Sheriff William “Buck” Jones and Deputy James Anderson were honored for their service.

“These two men: Sheriff Jones and Deputy Anderson were common men, but like so many before them who are called at that moment in time and instance, they displayed the uncommon valor that is the base of all law enforcement officers in this country is about,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.

“Thank you for sharing your fathers and your sons and your brothers with us,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. “For each of these officers leave behind a memory of a great name and the legacy of a great example. Today, we honor their memory and remember their sacrifice, for without their courage, we absolutely have no security.”

The agencies are on a three year rotation, which means that Auburn will hold the event next year.