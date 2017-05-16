Changes slow 90s remain for now

The next 24 hours temperatures are clearly very warm. By midnight mid-70s across the region. Around noon readings will peak into the low to mid 80s, and back to the lower 90s. Readings will be warmer farther east than west across Alabama because of the clouds and stray showers lifting from the south on the western edge of high pressure.

Overnight clear and calm light Southeast winds tomorrow morning mid-80s after morning lows of 60s and lower 90sin the afternoon, with a stray shower or pop-up storm and East Central Alabama.

Fair weather clouds for Thursday and Friday. Reading are still in the 90s and as high-pressure weakens over the weekend, we introduce some sub- tropical moisture lifting on the western edge of high pressure.

As the front drapes across the region Sunday this will provide us with all day chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms and lingering through Monday, associated with the actual front finally moving through, cooling us down into the low to mid-80s tomorrow average readings.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast