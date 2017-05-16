Auburn softball earns No. 7 national seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – The quest for a third consecutive trip to the Women’s College World Series is set to begin Friday on The Plains as Auburn has earned the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Auburn Regional at Jane B. Moore Field.

The Tigers (46-10) are joined by East Tennessee State (29-24), Notre Dame (33-21) and Cal (30-22). All games of the regional will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Auburn’s games can also be heard on the radio locally on 95.9 FM and the official Auburn app.

“We’re excited,” said head coach Clint Myers. “Where you are really doesn’t matter, it’s where you finish.

“It’s going to be a good regional. We’ve got to play good softball to have an opportunity to play the other one.”

Auburn has earned a national seed for the third straight season under head coach Clint Myers.

The Tigers have faced the three teams in their current regional nine times in program history, picking up four wins against the non-league foes.

“I think this is probably going to be one of the toughest regionals yet,” stated Carlee Wallace. “But we’re not afraid to talk about it. I think there’s great teams coming in Notre Dame and Cal and ETSU. I think no one’s going to be a pushover, so we’re going to have to bring our best.”

The three-day regional in Auburn will be held May 19-21 with Notre Dame and Cal kicking off the postseason tournament at 1 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by Auburn versus East Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The double-elimination regional will conclude May 21 and the winner of the 2017 NCAA Auburn Regional will take on the winner of the Norman Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round, May 25-28. If the Tigers were to advance, they would host the Super Regionals.

2017 NCAA Auburn Regional

Jane B. Moore Field – Auburn, Ala.

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Notre Dame vs. Cal – 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Auburn vs. ETSU – 3:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 1:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 4 p.m. (TV TBD)

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 6:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – 1:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

Game 7: (if necessary) – 4 p.m. (TV TBD)