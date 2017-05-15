Sunshine and warmer readings

We are looking good for most of this week remaining rain free. Our ridge of high pressure is strong enough to provide more daytime heating along with plenty of sunshine for the next 48 hours. Day 3 on Thursday we begin to see our ridge weaken slightly, with a few increasing clouds brought on by a little shortwave energy, which is ahead of a weak cold front across western portions of Alabama. If you are banking on measurable rainfall from this you will be waiting a long time. A sporadic shower possible, coupled with some daytime heating. Through the period Thursday-Friday we will see partly cloudy skies until a stronger front moves in to the region by the weekend and stalls-out. There will be several weak disturbances along the frontal system, which will bring best chances for scattered showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday of the following,

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast