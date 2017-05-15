Pepsi to debut fiery cinnamon flavor; your questions answered

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Following the same logic as the creators of Fireball Whisky, Pepsi is coming out with a limited edition cinnamon-flavored Pepsi known as Pepsi Fire. At 9OYS, we took the time to answer your pressing questions regarding the new cola flavor.

When may I try this delightful beverage?

Beginning May 22, the drink will be available for an eight-week period.

But where do I get it?

At stores nationwide!

Does it come in Slurpee form?

It does! The Pepsi Fire Slurpee will be available at select 7-Eleven stores across the country.

But is there some sort of social media tie-in?

Yup. According to the news release:

“From May 22 through July 16, fans who find specially marked packs of Pepsi Fire, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Wild Cherry can “Snap-Unlock-Win” a chance to take home thousands of the season’s hottest prizes. In a first-of-its-kind promotion, select Pepsi brand packaging will feature a Snapcode that unlocks a variety of exclusive Snapchat features, including unique Lenses, Geofilters and a new Pepsi mobile game.”

Does this “unique” concoction have a celebrity partner?

This man. Yes, Pepsi Fire’s celebrity partner is, in fact, one Conan O’Brien. Pepsi announced in the release they will “partner with TV’s favorite fiery (see what they did there?) late night host, TBS’s Conan O’Brien, for special content across TV, digital and social.”

Will this make people forget the weird Kendall Jenner protest video?

Hmm, probably not.