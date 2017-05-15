Pence earned about $110,000 in 2016 as governor of Indiana

Associated Press Published:
Mike Pence
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump has declared that the media is the "enemy of the people" but his administration was was willing to joke around with reporters - and poke fun at itself - in a venerable Washington tradition on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Pence was the featured speaker at the 132nd annual Gridiron Dinner, a comical white tie dinner featuring skits, songs and speeches. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence earned about $110,000 last year, entirely from his salary as governor of Indiana.

That’s according to a personal financial disclosure report Pence filed Monday with the Office of Government Ethics.

A White House official says President Donald Trump will soon file his own updated financial forms, but did not give details and demanded anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of the filing. Previous presidents have filed updated financial information during their first year in office, even though they are not required to do so until the second year.

Pence’s wife, Karen, valued her “That’s My Towel Charm” craft business at less than $1,001, and her work as a painter at less than $1,001, the new report notes.

