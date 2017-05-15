Path of purpose

CATAULA, Ga. — Tami Bryan has always loved giving.

A News Three 3 sparked her to take her giving to the next level. She saw a story on Willie Mae Williams, a Columbus woman who was in need of a kidney. Willie Mae goes to dialysis three to four times a week, but never complains.

“I got it inherited through my mother, Williams said. “I have other siblings. My mother had 11 kids, and out of 11, six of us have the disease.”

After she saw the story, Bryan said she was overcome by an overwhelming feeling of how much of a blessing it would be for a person who has to go to dialysis to receive a kidney. She called Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta and began the process.

She is in the fourth stage of the process, and when she passes all the medical requirements, she will go on two national registries.

“It’s just got to be a wonderful gift to know that you have helped sustain somebody’s life,” Bryan said. “For you to make it that much easier for them or you allow them to live that much longer.”

Along the way, Tami has had the chance to meet Willie Mae who she shares a sisterly bond with.

“She’s so uplifting because she has such a positive outlook on everything,” Bryan said. “She’s happy. She’s beautiful to begin with. She has a good outlook on what might be coming her way, and she’s very grateful, and that’s a wonderful thing.”

For Tami, she is not looking to gain any personal achievements out of this process. Her focus is to help someone in need. Even though her recipient and time to give are unknown, she knows it will be an overwhelming process.

“You’re giving someone an opportunity to live longer, Bryan said.” “The Bible says there’s no greater gift than to lay down your life for a friend, and in my opinion, it’s the same as that. You’re giving someone that second chance at life.”