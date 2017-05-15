Maximizing your college scholarship opportunities

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A high school student is getting a free ride to college thanks to her hard work and education and now she’s showing us how your kids can do it too.

MacKenzie Morefield is a senior at Glenwood High School in Phenix City. While attending high school she is also maximizing her money by getting lots of college scholarships.

“I also got a scholarship to Old Miss University when I applied but I decided to attend Auburn instead and in addition to that i have a scholarship from Page One,” says Mackenzie Morefield.

Jaime Tillman, Guidance Counselor at Glenwood says applying for scholarships isn’t easy, you’ve got to work hard.

“It’s really about being a whole package. I think a lot of people put a lot of pressure on GPA, a lot of people focus a lot on test scores but the truth is it’s really about building a whole person,” says Jaime Tillman.

Morefield says the push from her parents is what helped her get many of the scholarships she’s received. She says it’s a relief knowing her parents won’t have to pay out of pocket.

“Now that I’ve gotten here and getting these scholarships and this recognition it’s such a relief to me and my family, just seeing all that hard work finally pay off and it lessen’s the burden on them,” says Morefield.

Tillman says there are plenty of ways to get scholarships. Not only through colleges and universities, but also through organizatons such as fraternities and sororities, but don’t wait too late.

“A lot of times kids will wait until the last minute and one of the things you don’t want to do. You want to build a resume because when you’re looking at scholarship opportunities they’re not just asking about your senior year they’re looking at your whole high school career,” says Tillman.

A highs school career that has helped MacKenzie Morefield become a more rounded person.

“The grades are important, study hard, ACT scores all that’s important but that’s not the whole picture. you’ve got to get involved in your community,” says Morefield.

MacKenzie will major in Biomedical Sciences and was the class Valedictorian and will graduate with a GPA of 4.3.