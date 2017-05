COLUMBUS, Ga. — A News 3 reporter is on the scene where firefighters are working to put out an apparent warehouse fire across from St. Francis Hospital.

WRBL can confirm the fire started at a building at the intersection of Woodruff Road and Manchester Expressway shortly before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters on the scene say they hope to have hot spots out within the next hour.

