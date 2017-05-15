After police chase, car plunges into lake; 3 occupants die

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say three men were killed when their car crashed and plunged into a small lake after a police chase south of Atlanta.

Police said a fourth person escaped and was on the run after the crash before dawn Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the police pursuit began when Fayetteville police received a 911 call from a Sprint company security guard reporting a burglary.

Fayetteville police Capt. Mike Whitlow said the guard saw a car approach the front of the store, and three men got out and smashed the front window.

Police said the car then sped off after the break-in. After a deputy spotted the car, a chase ensued. The suspects’ car then collided with another vehicle and landed on its roof in the lake.