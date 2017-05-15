Actor Powers Boothe passes away at age 68

(CNN) — Actor Powers Boothe, known for his roles in “Sin City,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” and “Deadwood,” has died at 68, his publicist, Karen Samfilippo, said.

The Emmy-winning actor passed away Sunday of natural causes in his sleep at his Los Angeles home.

A private service will be held in his home state of Texas, Samfilippo said.

His family is also considering a memorial celebration in his honor for a future date.

In 1980, Boothe’s leading role in the TV movie “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones” earned him an Emmy for “outstanding lead actor in a limited series or special.”

More recently, Boothe starred as Senator Roark in “Sin City” and as Gideon Malick on Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He played a key role in the HBO series “Deadwood” as saloon owner Cy Tolliver.

Friends and colleagues took on Twitter to express his condolences for Boothe’s passing.

“It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband,” actor Beau Bridges wrote.

Boothe’s co-star in the 1984 warm film “Red Dawn,” actress Lea Thompson remembered the actor.

“I loved acting with you #PowersBoothe you were a gentlemen and a great actor,” she wrote.