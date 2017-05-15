A Week of Warmth

We’re in for a whole stretch of above normal temperatures this week as the upper jet stream pattern begins to look like one more typical of June than May. A ridge of high pressure is building overhead, leading to increasingly warm highs and lows while keeping major storm systems away from the Gulf states.

The active zone most of this week will be in the western states and the central/southern Plains due to the upper trough becoming established in the West. Based on climatological norms, May is the peak season for tornadoes in that region of the country, and they can expect several days this week with a severe threat.

For us, the upper high will act as a block for storm systems which will be steered toward the Midwest rather than the Deep South, keeping us generally dry and warm, with daily highs likely to reach the 90-degree mark or higher. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms may not come until Sunday, as models indicate a stronger front with the potential to break through the ridge and make it close to our area accompanied by an increase in instability.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast