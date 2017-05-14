Man shot in the back at Columbus hotel

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in the back at a local hotel Saturday. Police tell News 3 the shooting happened between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday at the Extended Stay Hotel on Armour Road.

Police found a man shot in the back at another nearby hotel. The victim went to Midtown Medical Center, where he received emergency treatment.

The Robbery and Assault Division has taken over the investigation. It’s unclear what circumstances led up to the shooting. Police have not yet named a person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus Police at 706-653-3400.

 

