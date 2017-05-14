Eufaula resident, Abbeville man killed in crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. – Two Alabama men, including a Eufaula resident, are dead, after the car they were riding in went off-road. Alabama State Troopers tell News 3 the crash happened just after 11 p.m. CDT Saturday night on Alabama Highway 95. The car crashed about three miles South of Eufaula.

Troopers say 25-year-old Wesley Davis from Barbour County, and 22-year-old Montrez Brown from Abbeville were killed, when their 2011 Mercedes C300 crashed into a ditch and overturned. Troopers say Davis was driving the car, and he reportedly did not stop when local law enforcement wanted him to.

The Henry County Coroner pronounced both men dead at the scene after the two ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say the men were not wearing seat belts.