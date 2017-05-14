Columbus Police need public’s help finding missing man

Columbus Police are searching for Shawn St. John (pictured). St. John's family believes he might be in danger.
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Shawn St. John went missing earlier this week. Police say his family is deeply concerned for his health and well-being.

St. John, 40, is described as a bald white man, standing about 6’1″ and weighing about 240 lbs. He has brown eyes.

St. John’s family also believes he may be in danger. Police believe St. John may be in the Columbus or Phenix City area. His family says St. John drives a blue 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Oklahoma tag: 888HFZ. Anyone who sees this vehicle or knows where St. John is located should call local law enforcement, 911, or the Columbus Police Department.

Call 706-653-3231 or 706-653-3449 with more information.

 

