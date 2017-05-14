Columbus Cottonmouths selling equipment during tough transition

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Columbus Cottonmouths are liquidating equipment and paraphernalia ahead of the upcoming SPHL 2017-2018 season. It’s a season in which the Cottonmouths won’t take part. The team could not find a new owner by the league’s specified deadline.

The Cottonmouths first started looking for new ownership back in March. They then learned earlier this month that they wouldn’t get to play in the upcoming season. Now, the Cottonmouths are selling off all of their equipment. The pro shop in the Columbus Ice Rink was packed with dozens of die-hard fans Saturday. They’re hoping not only to support the Cottonmouths by what they wear, but also in what they buy.

Head coach Jerome Bechard tells News 3 the community’s support has helped them during a tough transition.

“People here are so passionate about the Columbus Cottonmouths and what we’ve done for the last 21 years,” Bechard said. “It is heartwarming that we’ve touched a lot of people, so keep your fingers crossed that we’ll be back in the near future.”

It will take some skill and fortune for the Cottonmouths to get back on the ice. But Coach Bechard says it can be done. All of the proceeds from the sale will go toward any unpaid or outstanding bills the team may have. Coach Bechard says merchandise will continue to sell throughout the week, until everything is sold.