11 year old dance phenom hoping to reach dreams in NYC

COLUMBUS, Ga.– One Columbus mother is working to help her 11-year-old dance phenom participate in a once in a lifetime opportunity.

In honor of Mother’s Day, she wants to share that wish with the world.

Kefauver Wilson junior is an 11-year-old dance phenom and he’s won numerous dance competitions across the nation.

He’s recently been selected to be part of “Be Discovered”, an intense summer program for dancers, but the only problem is…. He needs more than 5-thousand dollars to make that dream happen.

Kefauver wants the world to know that dance is his true love and despite the lack of male dancers in the valley he hopes to inspire other males to follow his footsteps on center stage.

