U.S Secretary Betsy DeVos booed at Bethune-Cookman University commencement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The crowd booed as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos took to the podium.

Dominique Williams graduated from the school on Wednesday. She disagrees with the choice to bring in the Education Secretary as the commencement speaker.

“If you’re the president of an institution and you’re for the students by the students you should give the students what they want. It shouldn’t be an agenda just for yourself.” Dominique Williams Graduating Senior Bethune-Cookman University

Williams thanks DeVos was chosen as a way to get money for the university.

President Eddison Jackson selected Betsy DeVos as the speaker. He say’s he’s in the business of making new friends.

“If we don’t have friends it’s very difficult to raise money. Her department controls roughly 80 something percent Title 4 monies as well as other grants, so why wouldn’t we want to make friends,” says Eddison Jackson Bethune-Cookman University President

The protest started because Devos made a comment that historical black colleges and university’s are pioneers when it comes to school choice. They are living proof that when more options are provided for students, they are afforded greater access and greater quality.

A comment that about one hundred graduating students disagreed with.

“The reason why we have HBCU’S is because we wasn’t being accepted into the predominantly white institutions. Bethune-Cookman University accepted me first choice by coming to my school and that was the first school I was accepted to,” says Dominique Williams Graduating Senior Bethune-Cookman University

Even though Williams disagrees with the university in this matter she still plans to give back as an active alumni member.