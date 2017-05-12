Sheriff accused of exposing himself apologizes to public

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself in a public park in Atlanta has apologized to his constituents but said he plans to remain in his job.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann stood next to his attorney Noah Pines during a press conference Friday as Pines read a statement from Mann.

Mann was arrested May 6 after a police officer said Mann exposed himself to the officer in Piedmont Park and then ran, leading the officer on a chase.

The statement said Mann apologizes for the “unfavorable light” cast on the county by his arrest.

The newspaper reports that Pines also sent the governor a letter saying he believes the governor was wrong to convene a three-person panel to investigate the charges against Mann.