Shaw High School graduate faces deportation

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. — Jose Gonzalez Ochoa currently sits in the Stewart County Detention Facility and waits to learn his fate.

Ochoa and his girlfriend, Marta Lopez, were on their way to a family event on Easter. Lopez had worked a double shift, and Ochoa offered to drive since Lopez was tired. While driving in Hamilton, a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled them over for going slightly over the speed limit.

The deputy asked Ochoa for his license, but was unable to produce one since he did not have one.

Ochoa was arrested for driving without a license.

When he was arrested, Immigration and Customs Enforcement put a hold on Ochoa. When he was released on bond from Harris County, ICE detained him at the Stewart County Detention Center in Lumpkin where he’s been since.

Lopez said that life has been a nightmare since then. Lopez’ family is back in Spain and Ochoa was the only person she had here. The two met when Lopez came to the country as an exchange student from Spain. Lopez hopes to start a family with Ochoa.

Those who know Jose say he’s soft-spoken, hardworking and has a very giving heart.

“I was like that can not be true,” Lopez said, “Not Jose. Why? Is he going to get deported all of a sudden? All the years working for this community, and now he gets deported for getting one ticket in his life? I don’t understand what is going on. Am I supposed to live in Guatemala? I was freaking out.”

Ever since then, Ochoa has gathered recommendation letters from Ochoa’s former teachers as well as hired Macon attorney Britt Thames.

Thames and Lopez said that Jose’s father was very abusive to him and his family. They add that Jose’s father assaulted him, which Thames said makes him eligible for a U-Visa.

“He didn’t voluntarily come to the United States,” He was brought here as a child. He did the best he could to fit in with society and made the right decisions and finished high school and is trying to pursue other options and would love to go to college at some point. He is unfortunately stuck now in a place now where he can do nothing to help himself.”

Thames added that:

“He does not have an option of going back to Guatemala,” Thames said. “His father has made it clear that he will kill him if he returns to Guatemala because his father blames Jose for his removal and deportation back to Guatemala.”

Ochoa has a bond hearing set for Monday morning in Lumpkin where a judge will look at the circumstances and determine if Ochoa is a flight risk and a threat to the community.

Thames and Lopez are hopeful the judge will grant Ochoa a bond.

“All this time, people have been picked up from immigration,” Lopez said. “Every single day, people are being picked up, and we didn’t realize that until this happened to us. Now if he gets out on a bond, we’re going to start helping people because it’s not fair how they’re treated everyday.”