Rain, Storms, Front to Pass Through

The weather system that’s been slowly working its way through the West and Plains states is finally headed our way. Clouds have been on the increase since late Thursday ahead of the system, and moisture is working its way back from the Gulf – dew points have risen into the mid-60s as of Friday morning.

That will set us up for a chance of rain, with activity possible by late afternoon and increasing through the evening, continuing overnight in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A marginal severe risk for wind and hail covers our area for the afternoon and early tonight.

The system will take its time moving through on Saturday, but once the trailing cold front moves through we will be able to clear out by late in the day. Sunday should bring near perfect weather for Mothers Day with lower humidity and sunshine. Heat is back for next week with highs expected to climb into the low 90s daily.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast