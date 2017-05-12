Police arrest Columbus man connected to at least 3 armed robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local man is in Muscogee County Jail after police say he robbed at least three local businesses.

A police report says 33-year-old Octavious Miles faces charges for business robbery, aggravated assault with a knife, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, and others.

Police say Miles robbed the Circle K gas station on April 29 at about 5 a.m. and the Bargain Town on Francis Street at around 2 p.m. the same day. A report says Miles then went back to the same Circle K and robbed it again April 30 at 6:45 a.m.

Miles will appear in court at 9 a.m. Saturday.