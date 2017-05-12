Man finds bag of puppies on side of a Phenix City road

PHENIX CITY, Ala.- Tuesday morning, Chief Canada was driving down Brickyard Road when he saw a trash bag on the side of the road.

He something tan sitting on the top it, which caught his eye.

As he slowed down, he saw it moving.

He immediately turned around and parked across the street and noticed it was a puppy. When he walked across the street, another puppy emerged out of the bag.

He opened the bag up and found six more puppies.

“I was in total shock,” Canada said. “I did not know how somebody could put eight puppies on the side of busy road and just throw them out like they are trash. I could not understand that. I’m a dog owner myself. We have five dogs. Our animals are like our children. We call them our fur babies, and I don’t see how somebody can take a dog and throw them on the side of the road.”

Canada took the eight lab puppies and took them to Animal Ark in Columbus where they have been vaccinated, dewormed.

The six-week-old puppies are currently in foster homes where they will stay for two weeks. As soon as they are old enough, they come back to the shelter and be available for adoption.

Canada who lost his oldest dog the Sunday before felt that the spirit of his dog put him on that road to find those puppies.

Anyone interested in helping out can donate Purina Puppy Chow and making monetary donations on Animal Ark’s website to afford care for the puppies.