Hundreds line the streets to honor fallen soldier

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The body of 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee was flown into Fort Benning Friday morning. As part of the solider’s final journey home. The 25-year-old Army Paratrooper from Bluffton was killed back on April 29 in Iraq, when an IED exploded during a routine patrol.

Hundreds lined the streets along the route of the processional that brought Lee back home and the life lost will certainly not be forgotten.

“I had the distinct honor several times to take he and my nephews to practice, whether it was football practice or whatever so it means a lot to me to be here,” says Laura Hill.

“I immediately had tears in my eyes and I don’t even know who he is but it’s just the ultimate sacrifice and to think this many people gathered to show respect for him is just truly amazing,” says Kandice McGlaun.

“All the officers escorting him, that’s when it really got to me. It just got very emotional for me at that point. It’s heartwarming to me to see them all out here. It’s just a feeling that’s hard to explain,” says Robert Moore.

“Well it makes me cry cause it could’ve been my husband, my brother. You know they’re giving their life for me I feel, they’re giving their life for me,” says Nancy Hoard.

“What a great young man he was and so, so thoughtful and the fact that he always had wonderful manners even for this older woman,” says Hill.

“I have three children that wanted to show exactly why we have the freedoms that we do and to show respect for a fallen officer,” says McGlaun.

“Their son and relative couldn’t be here but in spirit he is. I believe he’s seen us,” says Hoard.

“I think the only thing I would say is what a wonderful hero he is and how much we appreciate all that he did for our country,” says Hill.

There is a visitation at Fort Gaines United Methodist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. the Early County High School Auditorium will host a memorial service he will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date.