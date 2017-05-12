Hannan Magnet Academy becomes Stem certified

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Jobs in science, technology, engineering and math are increasing.

That’s according to the US Department of Commerce and Columbus schools are helping train the next generation of Stem leaders.

Stem degree holders not only earn higher income they play a key role in the growth and stability of the U-S economy.

State school superintendent Richard Woods supports that growth.

Today he visited Hannan Magnet Academy in Columbus. He was there on behalf of the state to certify the school’s Stem program.

It’s a program that he says is growing rapidly throughout Georgia.

“Across the state I think we’re around 60 schools that are state certified, we’re about a thousand in the pipe line, so we’re just excited to be apart of this celebration. It’s more about the kids definitely and definitely we want to thank their teachers and the leadership in the community,” says Richard Woods State School Superintendent.

The students even got involved in today’s ceremony. They held boards with Stem occupations and the names of those who held those positions, who now inspire the next generation of innovators.

After leaving Hannan Magnet Academy, the superintendent visited Dimon Elementary School which he also certified as a state Stem school.