Governor Deal orders investigation into Dekalb sheriff arrested for public indecency

By Published: Updated:
Governor Nathan Deal [L] has ordered an investigation into Dekalb County Sheriff Jeffery Mann after a police officer arrested him for public indecency in Piedmont Park. (File: CBS46)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Georgia Governor Nathan Deal confirms appointing a panel to investigate the charges pending against a sheriff accused of exposing himself in an Atlanta park.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested Saturday after a police officer reports catching Mann exposing and pleasuring himself Piedmont Park before trying to run off.

Mann now faces charges of indecency and obstruction of an officer. He has said it was a “misunderstanding”.

State law allows the governor to convene a panel of two sheriffs and the state attorney general to investigate and to recommend whether a sheriff facing criminal or ethics charges should be suspended.

In an executive order Thursday, Deal instructed Attorney General Chris Carr, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown, and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese to investigate and make a report within 30 days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s