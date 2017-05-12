Glenwood baseball wins state championship No. 22, defeat Pike 10-0

MONTGOMERY, Al – There was drama during the journey to the state championship series for the Glenwood Gators baseball team, but there was none to be found in the finale. Glenwood cruised past Pike Liberal Arts 10-0 in game three of the championship series to repeat as AISA 3A state champions. It’s the program’s 22nd state championship.

Senior pitcher Jarrett Carter pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the way on the mound, and the Gators raced to a 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning. Carter was named the tournament MVP. Glenwood scattered five more runs in the fourth and seventh innings, building their lead to 10-0 and leaving Pike little hope for a comeback.

All the drama for Glenwood came earlier. The Gators were pushed to a decisive game three in their semifinal series against Monroe. It was the fourth straight meeting between the two teams in the semifinals. Each year the winner of that series has claimed the state championship.

Glenwood then dropped game one of the state championship series to Pike, 6-3, before rallying to win game two, 2-1, forcing the decisive game three.

It’s Tim Fanning’s eighth state championship as Glenwood’s head coach. Earlier this season, the baseball field at Glenwood was named in his honor.