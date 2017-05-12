Flags to fly half staff as fallen soldier returns to south Georgia home

UPDATES:

12:45 P.M. — Hundreds were out waving flags and paying their respects as a fallen soldier’s casket made it’s way to his hometown.

The procession for 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee made its way through Fort Benning and now continues 80 miles south to a funeral home in Blakely. A family friend says Lee grew up attending the Fort Gaines United Methodist Church nearby.

There will be a visitation for Lee at the church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. There will also be a memorial service Saturday at Lee’s old high school in the Early County High School auditorium at 2 p.m.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Governor Nathan Deal orders all flags in the state of Georgia be flown at half staff Friday in honor of a fallen soldier returning home.

First Lieutenant Weston Lee of Bluffton will arrive on Fort Benning at 11 a.m. before a procession leads his casket back to the church where he grew up in Blakely.

Lee served as a paratrooper in the 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was killed April 29 when an improvised explosive device detonated during his patrol in Mosul, Iraq.

There will be about 20 State Patrol cars and 10 members of the motor squad out of Atlanta leading the procession, according to Georgia State Patrol Captain Buddy Johnson. He also says local law enforcement will join the procession route as it passes through their areas.

WRBL News 3 will have a reporter on scene to cover the casket procession.