Defense rests in 4th quarter murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The defense has now rested its case in the trial of three men accused of killing a Columbus man at a sports bar.

53-year old defendant Daginald Wheeler took the stand today in his own defense.

Wheeler is one of three men on trial in the 2015 murder of 33-year-old Dominic Mitchell.

Mitchell was gunned down at a local sports bar and grill.

Wheeler, the former President of the Outkast motorcycle group was on the stand for more than five hours.

During cross examination Wheeler was asked why the group stopped at the bar and grill and if he was aware the other defendant, 36-year-old James Daniels had a gun or if he saw 48- year-old Demark Ponder shoot the victim.

Wheeler answered he did not see anything happen.

Wheeler told jurors that he arrived and left with the same people he pulled up to the sports bar with.

Under intense cross examination by the prosecution, wheeler stuck to his story.

Closing arguments are expected to begin on Monday.