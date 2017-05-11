Suspects steal two Opelika Walmart registers

By Published: Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks for your help identifying two men seen on surveillance cameras stealing two Walmart registers.

A police report says the two men stole the unattended registers from the store on Pepperell Parkway at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police describe the suspects as:

  • Suspect #1: Black male, approximately 20 – 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a white “Hollister” long sleeve shirt, grey sweat pants, and black and white running shoes.
  • Suspect #2: Black male, approximately 18 – 25 years old.  He was last seen wearing a black and red long sleeve shirt, a gold necklace, black shorts, and black shoes.

Surveillance photos also show a red car the suspects fled in, possibly driven by a third, unknown suspect.

Walmart cash register theft suspects: May 10

If you recognize either of the suspects and/or the vehicle, or if have any other information about this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s